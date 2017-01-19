The Pallister government is no longer planning to create an all-in-one personal information card that would combine your driver’s license and health card.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement that during a project review, they found a number of issues that needed to be looked at.

“This includes examining the possible policy, legal and legislative changes that might be needed, as well as ways to ensure the safe storage and management of personal health information,” he said.

“We also have to determine how to assess privacy legislation compliance.”

The province said they already spent $2.1 million on the project, and it was budgeted to cost about $13.6 million.

Goertzen said the decision to scrap the plan stopped additional costs not accounted for in the initial proposal. He said the work they’ve already done on the project will be used in future government strategies.

The combined card was initially announced in by the Selinger government. It was pegged for release in fall of 2017.