Featured
Province nixes plan for all-in-one personal information card
An example of the government's proposed all-in-one identification card was on display during the project's initial announcement on Jan. 11, 2016. (File Image)
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:06PM CST
The Pallister government is no longer planning to create an all-in-one personal information card that would combine your driver’s license and health card.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement that during a project review, they found a number of issues that needed to be looked at.
“This includes examining the possible policy, legal and legislative changes that might be needed, as well as ways to ensure the safe storage and management of personal health information,” he said.
“We also have to determine how to assess privacy legislation compliance.”
The province said they already spent $2.1 million on the project, and it was budgeted to cost about $13.6 million.
Goertzen said the decision to scrap the plan stopped additional costs not accounted for in the initial proposal. He said the work they’ve already done on the project will be used in future government strategies.
The combined card was initially announced in by the Selinger government. It was pegged for release in fall of 2017.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- American Humane suspends safety representative used on 'A Dog's Purpose' set
- Province nixes plan for all-in-one personal information card
- Police look for 3 suspects after Broadway store robbery
- Trump poised to 'reverse' seven decades of U.S. foreign policy: Harper
- Knot expert testifies in re-trial of 1985 murdered teen
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5