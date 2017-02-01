

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba man who received emergency medical treatment south of the border is stuck paying a hefty bill on his own.

Robin Milne, 60, lives a few kilometres from the Canada-United States border.

In October 2016, he suffered a heart attack and sought treatment in a Minnesota emergency room.

The province of Manitoba has an emergency care deal with Minnesota, but Milne said the U.S. doctor ordered him to get a heart stent at another facility in North Dakota – a state where Manitobans are not covered by the deal.

Months later, he received a medical bill totaling $118,000.

Milne said a decision to transfer him to the North Dakota hospital came after he waited 90 minutes to be transferred to a Winnipeg hospital for the procedure.

He explained that because it was a life or death matter the province should cover the hefty bill.

A spokesperson with the province told CTV News the government does not have the authority to make such payments.

READ MORE: Province reviewing health agreement after Manitobans hit with hefty U.S. medical bills