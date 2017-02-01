Featured
Province not covering Manitoba man’s hefty medical bill
Robin Milne, 60, was driven across the border by his wife last October and rushed to one of those clinics in Roseau, Minn. after Milne suffered a heart attack. He's now facing a $118,000 bill for medical costs incurred in the U.S. (Photo: Josh Crabb/CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 5:00PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:09PM CST
A Manitoba man who received emergency medical treatment south of the border is stuck paying a hefty bill on his own.
Robin Milne, 60, lives a few kilometres from the Canada-United States border.
In October 2016, he suffered a heart attack and sought treatment in a Minnesota emergency room.
The province of Manitoba has an emergency care deal with Minnesota, but Milne said the U.S. doctor ordered him to get a heart stent at another facility in North Dakota – a state where Manitobans are not covered by the deal.
Months later, he received a medical bill totaling $118,000.
Milne said a decision to transfer him to the North Dakota hospital came after he waited 90 minutes to be transferred to a Winnipeg hospital for the procedure.
He explained that because it was a life or death matter the province should cover the hefty bill.
A spokesperson with the province told CTV News the government does not have the authority to make such payments.
READ MORE: Province reviewing health agreement after Manitobans hit with hefty U.S. medical bills
