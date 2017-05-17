A planned review of how schools are funded in Manitoba is in the development stage and may examine issues like school board amalgamation and taxation authority.

Education Minister Ian Wishart said earlier this week the government is in the process of putting together a request for proposals.

Local taxation may be part of the discussion, Wishart said on Monday.

“It’s possible. That is not in it at the moment, but it is something being discussed,” Wishart said. “We are not, at this time, making any definitive decisions on taxation powers.”

“We are, as I said, talking about whether there should be school board amalgamations, will likely be included in that, so, indirectly, it has an impact on finances in school divisions.”

Manitoba is the last jurisdiction in Canada where local school boards have universal authority to tax homeowners.

“Even though we may be the last in Canada, last doesn’t necessarily mean worst,” said Manitoba School Boards Executive Director Josh Watt.

Watt said in Quebec, one board can raise taxes and then money is doled out to schools.

In other provinces, the authority has been shifted to provincial governments.

Michelle Prytula, dean of college education at the University of Saskatchewan, said Manitoba’s system of local school boards having control over the mill rate is unusual.

“Manitoba is the envy of the provinces,” said Prytula.

Louis Riel School Division Board Chairperson Chris Sigurdson wants it to stay that way.

“Holding the powers locally so the best decisions can be made locally is the only way to go for our kids,” said Sigurdson.

Sigurdson said he’s open to a review on how education is funded because the formula is complicated.

“It’s a very, very complex situation and everybody will admit that,” said Sigurdson. “Some changes certainly could be warranted, as long as it keeps the money flowing properly to the school divisions so we can help the kids.”

Winnipeg School Division Board Chair Sherri Rollins said she’s waiting to see what the review involves, but added it’s important local school boards are consulted.

“Whenever you talk about money for education, it’s almost a trope. It’s never enough,” Rollins said. “As the largest school division in the province, I want a seat at that table.”

Wishart said no date has been set for when the request for proposals will be completed.

“This is a real consultation,” Wishart said. “And we don’t want to eliminate anything before we begin the process.

“We fully expect to get lots of input on this. I would dare say that the funding of education in Manitoba is, in many ways, at least as contentious an issue as the overall budget in the province.”