Mumps cases continue to be reported in Manitoba and health officials will provide an update on Friday.

Between Sept. 1, 2016 and Feb. 24, 2017, there have been 176 confirmed cases of mumps in Manitoba.

Initially, the outbreak mainly affected university students in Winnipeg and people involved in sports, but now mumps cases are popping up across the province and among all age groups.

The province says it will continue to provide updates until there are no more cases associated with the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Dr. Richard Rusk, Manitoba's medical officer of health for communicable diseases, said some of the people infected had been fully vaccinated.

Symptoms include fever, swollen cheeks and neck. The virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets. It is spread from person to person through coughing, sneezing, and coming into contact with an infected person's saliva by sharing drinks or utensils, or by kissing.

With files from The Canadian Press