Winnipeg’s mayor is raising concerns about funding for ambulance services.

Brian Bowman said he received a letter on Tuesday from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority that said the province is pulling out of a longstanding agreement on ambulance funding.

Bowman said the decision will effectively freeze funding at 2016 levels, leaving the city on the hook for millions of dollars to make up the shortfall.

Under the agreement, users are responsible to pay 50 per cent of ambulance fees while the WRHA and city split the remaining costs at 25 per cent each.

Bowman said he understands the province wants to get its financial house in order but said, “this shouldn’t be done by offloading costs and services to the City of Winnipeg.”

Bowman said he’s seeking greater clarity on exactly how the move will affect the 2017 fiscal year.

He said the decision by the province will also have an effect on the 2018 fiscal year.