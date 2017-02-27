Featured
Province releasing first flood outlook of 2017
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 1:01PM CST
The province is releasing its first look at the flood forecast for 2017 at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Earlier this year, heavy snowfall prompted the province to release an early report.
It warned high soil moisture and winter precipitation could cause major overland flooding along the Red, Souris, Pembina, Lower Assiniboine and Roseau rivers.
Last week, the U.S. National Weather Service issued flood warnings for the Red River Basin from Grand Forks, north to Grafton, as well as the Fargo area.
CTV's Josh Crabb will have more on Manitoba's flood outlook tonight on CTV News at Six.
