Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Thursday the province will review a 20-year-old health care agreement with two Minnesota hospitals.

It comes following billing concerns from residents of southeastern Manitoba who have been able to access health care at those facilities, the closest hospitals to where they live.

The most recent case to come to light involved a Manitoba man who had life-saving surgery in the U.S. after suffering a heart attack at his home near Sprague. He's now facing a $118,000 bill for medical costs incurred in the U.S.

This comes despite that agreement between the Manitoba government and the hospitals in Warroad and Roseau, Minnesota to provide Manitobans with primary care and emergency services.

Robin Milne, 60, was driven across the border by his wife last October and rushed to one of those clinics in Roseau, Minn. after Milne suffered a heart attack.

"I got smacked really hard and it really hurt," he said.

Milne was admitted to the ER in Roseau. He said a doctor at the medical centre contacted St. Boniface hospital in Winnipeg to arrange for Milne to be airlifted to Winnipeg.

A provision in the agreement requires doctors to repatriate patients for specialist care, although physicians can choose to transfer patients to different U.S. facilities.

That's what Milne said happened in his case.

His medical records from the U.S. note there were delays in getting Milne transported back to Manitoba.

After waiting half an hour, the Roseau doctor recommended Milne go to Grand Forks, North Dakota to get a stent put in his heart.

"(The doctor) said, 'He has to go somewhere now,'" Milne explained. "And what do you do."

Milne and his family elected to take the doctor's advice to save his life, knowing there may be financial repercussions.

The agreement doesn't cover transportation costs or treatment at other U.S. health care facilities.

"They're (Manitoba Health) not going to cover anything beyond Roseau," said Milne. "That was a slap. Really, it hit hard."

He survived the ordeal, but now faces a $118,000 bill for treatment in Grand Forks and medical transportation costs to get there.

Milne and his wife are now looking at re-mortgaging their home to pay off the bill.

"I'm looking at 75-years-old before this is done," said Milne.

He's not alone. Verna Kittleson also from Sprague paid around $47.000 U.S. dollars after undergoing a heart procedure in the U.S. The bill was initially $69,000 U.S.

She initially went to Roseau, but was later referred to Grand Forks for surgery in August 2015.

Kittleson underwent a pericardial window procedure.

Kittleson's husband Harold said residents in southeastern Manitoba are being put in a precarious situation when it comes to health care.

"You shouldn't have to choose between dying or facing a big bill," said Harold Kittleson. "When you get down to a life-and-death situation, you go where the cardiologist tells you to go, because we didn't get a response from Winnipeg."

Both Kittleson and Milne said Manitoba Health won't cover their bills. Manitoba Health said ordinarily, health coverage for residents of Manitoba outside of the country is limited to Manitoba rates for emergency services.

That's unless the service is unavailable in Canada and patients get approval from a Manitoba specialist to have service performed out-of-country.

The province said around 850 Manitobans access services in Warroad and Roseau each year.

The most recent agreement has been in place since 1998, the province said.

Manitoba Health encourages residents to look into insurance for any health care needs that may occur outside the country, because charges for medical services are frequently higher outside Canada.