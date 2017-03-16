The bulk of the Pallister government’s legislative agenda will be laid out next week.

On Monday, several proposed laws are set to be introduced, including ones to tackle the deficit. A bill aimed at decreasing public sector costs, and another one to reduce the number of bargaining units in health, are on the table.

The premier has said he wants to limit salary hikes form provincial employees, and a return to Filmon Fridays is a possibility.

It’s unclear what changes are being proposed to the Advanced Education Administration law, but the Tories have suggested removing the inflation cap on post-secondary education tuition.

New rules allowing ride sharing services like Uber could be coming in the Local Vehicles for Hire Act.

And there are two election-related bills on the agenda as well - one dealing specifically with election financing.

Legislation to prepare for Ottawa’s legalization of marijuana was scheduled for Thursday, but it could now be held until next week as well.