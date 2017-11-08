A southern Manitoba mayor says a key provision of how marijuana can be sold in the province is unfair.

On Wednesday Premier Brian Pallister announced private stores will sell the product and municipalities will have the choice whether or not to allow businesses to set up shop in their communities.

But Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says that puts the onus on local councils to make the decision. He says the issue will divide the community because people have strong opinions on both sides. He says it puts local governments like Winkler's council in a no win situation during an election year.

"Can you think of a better time to make a municipality make a decision and bear the brunt of the responsibilities, it will go wild," said Harder.

Harder says his council will likely make a decision on marijuana sales early next year but not before there is public input.

The province says stores can open for business as of July 2, a day after legalization takes effect.