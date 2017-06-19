For the first time since 2007, the Manitoba government will be conducting a college education review in an effort to make improvements, the province said Monday.

The review is aimed at identifying “opportunities to strengthen the system, improve outcomes for students, and focus programming on skills needed in the province’s labour market,” the province said in a release.

The Manitoba College Education Review will partner with Assiniboine Community College, Red River College, Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology, University College of the North and Universite de Saint-Boniface.

The announcement comes in the midst of expansion for Red River College, which recently acquired a building on Elgin Avenue and has plans for a new Innovation Centre in the Exchange District.

The review, which is expected to wrap up by late 2017, will also target student outcomes, financial management, adult learning centres, and international education.