Water levels are rising rapidly on rivers in southern Manitoba and the province plans to operate the Red River Floodway Friday morning.

The potential for ice jams remains a major concern for provincial flood watchers, as ice is still in place on many rivers and tributaries.

The rapid melt caused by unseasonably high temperatures, combined with ice jams and blocked culverts, could cause flooding to occur quickly, the province said in a news release.

In Winnipeg, the Red River is expected to crest some time on Sunday, according to Doug McMahon, assistant deputy minister at Manitoba Infrastructure.

The province will operate the floodway at 10 a.m. Friday.

The City of Winnipeg announced there is a risk of flooding on 50 properties in south Winnipeg.

Highway 440, about 15 kilometres south of Highway 23, is now closed due to water over the road. This closure is located in the vicinity of Killarney.

WATER LEVELS ON RED RIVER RISING

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre issued a flood warning for the lower Red River, where an ice jam along the Red River caused flooding in the R.M. of St. Clements and forced the closure of the Selkirk Bridge on Thursday.

The province has kept the floodway closed, because solid ice remains upstream of the inlet. However, on Thursday they announced that ice was now flowing freely through the Red River Floodway Control Structure and is no longer at risk of flowing into the channel if the gates are opened.

Water levels at the inlet have increased to the point where it has started to spill into the channel, at flows of 2,225 cfs (63 cms).

The flooding has also forced closures within Selkirk, including Dufferin Avenue from east of Eveline Street, Selkirk Park, Selkirk Waterfront, and the lower parking lot at the Gordon Howard Senior Centre.

The City of Selkirk advises people to stay behind barricades and keep a safe distance from the river banks and flooded areas.

.@ctvwinnipeg Highway 204 east of the Selkirk bridge. The result of #icejam pic.twitter.com/vRhX57OagY — Scott Andersson (@CTV_Scott) March 30, 2017

PROVINCE CONSIDERING OPERATING FLOODWAY

The Red River upstream of the floodway inlet is expected to crest around April 4 or 5 at a flow of 69,000 cubic feet per second (1,954 cubic metres per second).

The floodway gates remain closed, because solid ice remains upstream of the inlet. Water levels at the inlet have increased to the point where it has started to spill into the channel, at flows of 2,225 cfs (63 cms).

READ MORE: 50 properties in Winnipeg at risk of flooding

Water levels at the James Avenue station in Winnipeg rose almost two feet since Wednesday and is now 15.8 feet (4.8 metres). If the floodway was not opened due to solid ice upstream, the levels could have reached 20.8 feet by Sunday morning. With the floodway opened, the levels are expected to reach 19.1 feet with the same flows.

The province is weighing options for early operation of the floodway.

ICE JAMS, RAPID MELTING RAISING CONCERNS

Rising water levels on the Pembina River has the province monitoring the need for a dike closure at Gretna.

Along the Assiniboine River, the Shellmouth Reservoir has been drawn down in preparation for spring run-off. The province is preparing the Portage Diversion for future use to control ice levels on the lower Assiniboine.

In the Interlake, the Fairford Water Control Structure is being operated at its maximum capacity of 7,732 cfs (219 cms).

The HFC also issued flood watches for the Fisher River and Pipestone Creek. Fisher River levels are nearing the tops of the banks and ice jams remain a concern, while Pipestone levels are also increasing rapidly.

READ MORE: Ice jam causes flooding in Winnipeg Beach

The province says the Dauphin River is free of ice and there is no risk of jamming.

The province also says lake levels are above normal, and ice remains on lakes at this time.

Flood watchers had warned the Souris River is at a high risk of flooding, but water levels have not increased significantly.

Out west in the Parkland Region, water levels are rising slowly, but that will increase as temperatures rise and snow melts. Up north, there has been minimal run-off.

South of the Canada-U.S. border, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for areas along the Red River in North Dakota and Minnesota, including the cities of Oslo, Drayton and Pembina.