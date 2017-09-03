

CTV Winnipeg





Strong wind forecasts on Monday and into Tuesday have prompted the province to issue a high wind warning for the south basin of both Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba.

Manitoba Infrastructure’s Hydrologic Forecasting Centre sent out the warning on Sunday.

The province said strong northwest winds are in the forecast beginning Monday afternoon.

The wind speed and waves could raise water levels by as much as five feet or more.

The province is warning property owners along the lakes to take extra precautions.