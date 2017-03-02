Featured
Province will release budget April 11
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen (centre) announced the province will release its new budget April 11. (Photo: Jeff Keele/CTV Winnipeg)
Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:31PM CST
We'll find out more about the province's bottom line next month.
Budget day is set for April 11.
Finance Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement at a noon briefing.
The province is providing an update on a KPMG audit to find cost savings and a health care review.
CTV News has learned the Pallister government is calling on the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to find $83 million in savings.