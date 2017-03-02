

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





We'll find out more about the province's bottom line next month.

Budget day is set for April 11.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen made the announcement at a noon briefing.

The province is providing an update on a KPMG audit to find cost savings and a health care review.

CTV News has learned the Pallister government is calling on the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to find $83 million in savings.