Three Winnipeg emergency departments will be shuttered in an attempt to consolidate services and improve the overall quality of Manitoba’s health care system.

Emergency and acute health services will be consolidated at Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and Grace Hospital, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Friday.

Seven Oaks and Victoria general hospitals will become urgent care centres for serious but non-life-threatening cases. Seven Oaks will also continue to offer specialty care for out-patient renal services, and will offer elective endoscopy procedures, as well as rehabilitation and transitional care for older patients.

Victoria will also continue to offer specialty care in day surgery and expanded in-patient mental health services.

Meanwhile, the emergency department at Concordia Hospital will close. It will continue to offer specialty care for orthopedics, and will now offer general and geriatric rehabilitation services and transitional care for people waiting to get into personal care homes.

“Our health care system is currently broken. People are waiting too long in emergency rooms, they’re waiting too long for tests,” Goertzen said. “It’s not the care that Manitobans deserve.”

The province also announced Deer Lodge Centre will get more resources for special need residents, including those with dementia.

Misericordia Health Centre will continue to specialize in eye surgery and treatment. Its urgent care centre will be repurposed for an expanded community intravenous therapy clinic.

Riverview Health Centre will also continue to specialize in dementia care, respite services and respiratory chronic care. It will also continue as a centre for Alzheimer’s care.

The transition will take about six to 24 months to complete, the province said.

The broad changes were implemented because the WRHA lags behind the national average in a number of areas, including wait times in emergency departments and in-patient length of stay.

“Right now, many patients wait too long for care, stay too long in hospital, or need to visit multiple sites to get the care they need,” said WRHA President Milton Sussman.

“With this announcement we begin the process of healing our health system, taking important steps that focus squarely on our patients. Both significant and sensible, these changes address systemic challenges that have hindered quality care and taxed our resources.”

The WRHA said the changes align with recommendations made by consultant Dr. David Peachey in a recently released study on the province’s health system, commissioned in 2015.

“Cities such as Vancouver, Calgary, and Ottawa have fewer emergency departments per capita yet have shorter wait times than Winnipeg. Clearly, more is not better,” Dr. Peachey said. “Three Emergency Departments will allow the WRHA to provide more focused and specialized care.”