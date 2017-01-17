

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is asking the public for help in deciding what should replace the Public Safety Building.

The city announced the project Tuesday alongside fourth-year students from the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Architecture. Student plans for the space, which were created as part of their curriculum, were displayed at the launch.

The city named the consultation process “Market Lands”, which calls back to the 2.4 acre lot’s history as a hub of commerce and trade in Winnipeg’s civic market building in the late 1800s.

The city said the process will seek input from residents, neighbourhood stakeholders, businesses and organizations.

“I believe this area represents a tremendous opportunity for our city to further refine and renew the Exchange District, to reconnect the East and West Exchanges, and build a downtown Winnipeg we can continue to be proud of,” Mayor Brian Bowman said in a news release Tuesday.

CentreVenture Development Corporation will lead the project with the city. Those looking to participate are asked to register on the CentreVenture website. The full public engagement plan is available there, as well.

A city committee voted to demolish the PSB in April of 2016, and it was closed to the public soon after.