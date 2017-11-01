Canada's Chief Public Health Officer has taken aim at urban sprawl.

In her first report as the country's top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam examined how the design of cities and neighbourhoods influences the health of citizens.

The 74 page report says communities are changing, often expanding through urban sprawl rather than building compact and complete communities.

"Urban sprawl has been linked to sedentary lifestyles, easy access to unhealthy food, less physical activity and higher rates of obesity," the report states. "One of the key results of urban sprawl that may explain some of these impacts is more time spent driving."

"From 1999 to 2016, the number of registered light motor vehicles including cars and SUVs in Canada has increased at a faster rate than Canada’s population, at 36% compared to 19%. This suggests that Canadians are increasingly relying on driving."

University of Winnipeg senior scholar Christopher Leo said Winnipeg is expanding rather than focusing on development of "empty spaces" within the city.

"If it's an issue in any Canadian city, it would be Winnipeg," said Leo.

The report states it's possible to improve health by changing how cities are designed.

"Improving the opportunity to cycle, walk or take public transit to work or school by changing the built environment is a growing area of research."