

CTV Winnipeg





Public hearings began Monday morning on an application from Manitoba Hydro for significant rate increases to help offset its massive debt load.

The utility company is asking the province's Public Utilities Board (PUB) for a 7.9 per cent hike through to 2019, with the intention that rate jumps would continue for another three years.

The PUB will review the rate increase from Monday morning through to Thursday proposed to begin April 1, 2018.

The PUB previously approved a 3.36 per cent increase that took effect in August.