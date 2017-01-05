It could be a contentious gathering when public sector unions sit down with Manitoba's Finance Minister Thursday morning.

Cameron Friesen is set to meet with labour leaders at the Manitoba Legislature over the possibility of wage concessions.

In recent weeks, Premier Brian Pallister has targeted public sector salaries as a way to help tackle the province's billion-dollar deficit.

The Premier wants to legislate limits on wage hikes, and suggested bargaining units could be shrunk to save money.

Both sides have said they're eager to meet.

CTV has been told Manitoba Federation of Labour President Kevin Rebeck is expected to speak to media after the one-hour discussions Thursday.