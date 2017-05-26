Featured
Public to weigh in on downtown night parking time limits
The contentious downtown evening parking issue is getting kicked down the road again.
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 9:24AM CST
In 2015, the Winnipeg Parking Authority wanted to charge and set time limits for on-street night parking downtown to increase turnover rates. Area businesses said their customers complained about finding spots.
At the time, the entire plan was sent back to the drawing board. Two years later, the city's Standing Policy Committee on Innovation has approved a public consultation process in an attempt to find a resolution.
Some drivers expressed concerns that time limits would pose parking problems while attending Winnipeg Jets games and concerts at MTS Centre.
