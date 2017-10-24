

Winnipeg police said they seized roughly $80,000 in drugs and arrested three suspects on Monday in two separate drug busts.

The first happened in Silver Heights.

On Monday afternoon, police used a search warrant at a suite in a building in the 100 block of Strauss Drive. This led to the recovery of an ounce of pure fentanyl, an ounce of fentanyl cut with icing sugar and 8.3 ounces of marijuana, along with four cell phones, two digital scales, a cutting agent, a replica handgun, and about $6,000 in Canadian currency.

Prior to using the search warrant, officers arrested two suspects in the 2300 block of Ness Avenue.

Trevor Michael Petrowski, 32, has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking for both fentanyl and marijuana, along with two other charges.

Jenna Lee Guidolin, 35, was charged with four offences.

Both remain in custody.

“This is a great arrest and to get this much fentanyl off the street is just great,” said Const. Jay Murray. He added that Petrowski was very well known to police, and that they believe the fentanyl was going to be trafficked in the city.

The second bust took place in Osborne Village.

On Monday evening, police used a search warrant at a suite in a building in the 400 block of River Avenue and discovered drugs at the home.

Police said they seized 25 ounces of meth, 180 meth pills, 45 Xanax pills, a digital scale, and other drug-related packaging materials.

A 45-year-old woman has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking- meth. She was released on a promise to appear in court.

“It’s unusual but not uncommon to find meth pills,” Murray said.

In all, the drugs recovered by police on Monday were worth about $80,000. The meth was valued at approximately $52,000, while the pure fentanyl totaled about $22,400, police said.

