Purolator to return to negotiations with Teamsters Canada to avert strike
Purolator hopes to avoid a strike after 56 per cent of members rejected the company's latest offer. (File image)
Published Tuesday, March 28, 2017 8:31AM CST
If you're expecting a package -- you could be waiting a while.
That is of course if it's coming through Purolator.
As of today the company will no longer be accepting shipments -- until further notice.
In a statement, Purolator says they will do their best to deliver shipments currently in our network -- but extended ground shipments may experience a delay.
It's all in relation to ongoing contract negotiations between Purolator and the union representing its workers.
Fifty-six per cent of members rejected the company's latest offer.
The union also issued a 72-hours' notice of a possible strike, which would start tomorrow afternoon.