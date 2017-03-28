

CTV Winnipeg





If you're expecting a package -- you could be waiting a while.

That is of course if it's coming through Purolator.

As of today the company will no longer be accepting shipments -- until further notice.

In a statement, Purolator says they will do their best to deliver shipments currently in our network -- but extended ground shipments may experience a delay.

It's all in relation to ongoing contract negotiations between Purolator and the union representing its workers.

Fifty-six per cent of members rejected the company's latest offer.

The union also issued a 72-hours' notice of a possible strike, which would start tomorrow afternoon.