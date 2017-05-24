A push is on at city hall to allow boat and RV owners more time to load up in front of their house.

Currently homeowners can only park their recreational vehicles on the street for one hour, or they can buy a $50 permit to stay longer.

Coun. Ross Eadie (Mynarski) and Coun. Shawn Dobson (St. Charles) want the time limit increased to two days.

Right now people face a $75 fine for going over the one-hour restriction.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority said the rule is in place to allow people to pack up their gear, while making sure there is enough parking space for other homeowners.

