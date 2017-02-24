The goal of opening up Portage and Main to foot traffic has taken a step forward.

In his annual State of the City address, Mayor Brian Bowman announced he has letters of support from key property owners around the intersection.

Bowman said Artis REIT, Harvard Developments, Scotia Bank and the Richardson building will work together on a plan.

A report on costs and timelines to take the barricades down and do upgrades around Portage and Main is expected at city hall this spring.

Bowman also announced a new pilot project with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce to speed up the permit process.

The mayor also endorsed ride sharing companies like Uber for Winnipeg currently being considered by the Manitoba Taxicab Board.