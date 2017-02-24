Featured
Push to open Portage and Main picking up speed: mayor
In his annual State of the City address, Mayor Brian Bowman announced he has letters of support from key property owners around the intersection. (File Image)
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 2:13PM CST
The goal of opening up Portage and Main to foot traffic has taken a step forward.
In his annual State of the City address, Mayor Brian Bowman announced he has letters of support from key property owners around the intersection.
Bowman said Artis REIT, Harvard Developments, Scotia Bank and the Richardson building will work together on a plan.
A report on costs and timelines to take the barricades down and do upgrades around Portage and Main is expected at city hall this spring.
Bowman also announced a new pilot project with the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce to speed up the permit process.
The mayor also endorsed ride sharing companies like Uber for Winnipeg currently being considered by the Manitoba Taxicab Board.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Shipping employee steals, resells $20K in electronics: police
- Push to open Portage and Main picking up speed: mayor
- Kenora restaurant back in business day after car crashes through wall
- Committee calling for advance notice before utility companies close roads
- City councillors call for transit safety meeting in wake of slain driver