

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- A British Columbia law firm says the Superior Court of Quebec has authorized a national class action lawsuit to begin against Air Canada over a glitch in ticket prices that occurred in August 2015.

The airline's website had offered a package of 10 flights within Western Canada for a total cost of $800 before taxes.

Two Calgary men quickly snapped up the promotion and received confirmation numbers and receipts.

But when they tried to book a trip, they couldn't find their purchases on their Air Canada accounts.

When they called the airline to inquire, they were told the package deal was supposed to be priced at $8,000.

Air Canada later issued a statement saying a "computer loading error" resulted in a temporary mispricing that offered the 10-flight package at $800 instead of the correct price of $8,000.

The airline said it had apologized to affected travellers and would provide a refund and honour any bookings made before the error was caught.

Air Canada said it was not able comment on the class action certification as the matter is before the courts.

Burnaby, B.C.-based Evolink Law Group says the class action seeks compensatory damages and-or punitive damages from Air Canada.