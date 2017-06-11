At least one tour operator in Churchill says the broken rail line won’t affect business this summer.

Wally Daudrich, owner of Lazy Bear Lodge, said Sunday the reliability of train service has made things difficult for a number of years and his company built in contingencies to accommodate guests to the northern community.

Lazy Bear Lodge said it only books clients willing to fly to Churchill and built in a walk-in freezer and walk-in fridge for supplies. It is also growing greens and other vegetables in a greenhouse to help meet demand.

Daudrich said he normally has a few clients who take the train one-way, but often warns them about delays.

“We are looking forward to a season of no interruption,” he said Sunday. “I think we’ll have a record season.”

Daudrich said his company, which offers polar bear and beluga whale tours, plans to host about 1,000 people from 100 countries this year.

OmniTRAX, the company that owns the rail line, said Friday the track bed was severely damaged northeast of Gillam to Churchill. It said the track bed has been washed away in 19 locations and five bridges were visibly damaged.

It said another 30 bridges and 600 culverts, structures that allow water to pass under the track, will need to be further assessed for structural integrity.

"The damage is unprecedented and catastrophic," said chief commercial officer Peter Touesnard.‎

Daudrich said there are some other businesses planning not to open for the season. Others are planning to add a surcharge to meals because of the rail service interruption, but for now his company is not planning on doing that.