

CTV Winnipeg





Plessis Road will be closed to traffic this weekend to allow for CP railway crossing repairs, the city announced Thursday.

Plessis between Gunn Road and Grassie Boulevard will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

The city said pedestrians can still access the roadway.

Drivers should use alternate routes and allow for extra travel time, the city said.