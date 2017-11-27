

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a series of incidents involving an armed male in Thompson Thursday night and early Friday morning.

RCMP said it began around 9 p.m. Thursday when a teen boy was removed from a hotel bar. RCMP allege that he threatened to come back with a weapon and shoot-up the establishment. Bar employees then notified the RCMP.

Later that evening, a taxi cab with an emergency beacon on arrived at the Thompson RCMP detachment. RCMP said the driver told officers that a male youth had approached his taxi with a gun, threatened to shoot him, and then shot at the taxi.

Moments after that, RCMP received another report that a woman had just been robbed at gun point and a parked vehicle had been shot at with what appeared to be pellets from a BB gun.

Several officers began patrolling the area in search of the suspect. They told local businesses to keep their doors locked. Thompson General Hospital was also put into lockdown.

Early Friday morning, officers were led to a home in Thompson where they found a 16-year-old boy, who they arrested. He has been charged with robbery with a firearm and uttering threats. Officers also recovered a pellet gun rifle.

He remains in custody.