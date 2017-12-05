Featured
RCMP announce second arrest of suspect involved in shooting
RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a second suspect, Portage La Prairie resident 19-year-old Mateo Roulette, wanted for aggravated assault. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 12:53PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 7, 2017 4:44PM CST
Portage RCMP said a 19-year-old sought in connection with a shooting in Portage la Prairie has been arrested.
On Thursday, police said Portage la Prairie resident Mateo Roulette was arrested. He was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.
A shooting early Saturday morning sent three people to hospital where two still remain in stable condition.
READ MORE: Charges laid after three people were sent to hospital following shooting in Portage la Prairie
On Sunday charges were laid against two outstanding suspects connected to the shooting.
RCMP confirmed Tuesday that one of the suspects, 18-year-old Gary Joseph McIvor, was in custody and now faces three counts of attempted murder.