Portage RCMP said a 19-year-old sought in connection with a shooting in Portage la Prairie has been arrested.

On Thursday, police said Portage la Prairie resident Mateo Roulette was arrested. He was wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

A shooting early Saturday morning sent three people to hospital where two still remain in stable condition.

On Sunday charges were laid against two outstanding suspects connected to the shooting.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday that one of the suspects, 18-year-old Gary Joseph McIvor, was in custody and now faces three counts of attempted murder.