

CTV Winnipeg





An armed suspect who fled from an alleged stolen vehicle carrying multiple firearms in the Portage la Prairie area has been apprehended and injured, according to RCMP.

Around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested a man just east of Portage off of Highway 1. During the course of the arrest, officers said the suspect was shot.

The man has been transported to a Winnipeg hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they responded to the report of a stolen vehicle entering the area on Tuesday. Initial reports were that there were multiple firearms inside the vehicle.

The Mounties said the vehicle was stopped at Panko’s Food Store on Saskatchewan Avenue West. Two females were arrested, but one man ran off, reportedly armed with a long gun.

Police also said there is no longer a concern for public safety in the area.

Portage la Prairie School Division Superintendent Todd Cuddington said school staff initiated a lockdown procedure at around 2:45 p.m. and the school was in a hold and secure.

RCMP said around 7 p.m. that all schools were releasing children to their guardians.

No word on charges, or how the two females taken into custody are connected to the incident.

The Independent Investigation Unit will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the arrest and the injury.

Police said details regarding the robbery leading to the search for the armed suspect will be released on Wednesday.