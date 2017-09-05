

Investigators are asking for help to figure out the circumstances of the death of a 47-year-old Winnipeg man.

Steinbach RCMP received a call about a man lying in the eastbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday, Sept. 2, shortly before 3 a.m., about six kilometres east of the town of Richer.

The 47-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP have yet to determine how he died.

The Mounties ask that anyone who may have spotted a man walking in the area early that morning contact officers in Steinbach at 204-326-4452, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.