

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP responded to a hairy situation in a rural Manitoba community.

Police said they got a report Tuesday afternoon that a bear was seen walking through Glenboro, Man.

Officers eventually found the bear up a tree on James Street.

They were able to keep the bear in the tree until conservation officers arrived. The bear was then safely removed from the town.

Police reminded the public not to approach a bear. If you see one in a populated area, stay calm and contact authorities as soon as it’s safe to do so.