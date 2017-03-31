

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Steinbach.

Police said Bianca Beauregard was last seen in Winnipeg on March 20, and that they are concerned for her well-being.

She was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black UGG boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.