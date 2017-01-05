Another project built by Caspian Construction is under a police microscope.

The RCMP confirms its Commercial Crimes Unit is investigating the construction of the Canada Post mail processing plant near Winnipeg's airport.

The Mounties said because it's an ongoing investigation, no other details will be provided at this time.

In court documents, RCMP alleged Caspian inflated and altered invoices for Winnipeg's downtown police station, defrauding the City of Winnipeg of millions of dollars.

That project is more than $75 million over budget.

The allegations have not been proven in court.