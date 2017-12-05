

CTV Winnipeg





A tweet about a surprise find for a Manitoba RCMP dog is picking up dozens of shares and hundreds of likes.

On Tuesday the Mounties shared that service dog ‘Hix’ was exercising on a dirt road in a rural area when his nose picked up a scent worth tracking.

Hix discovered two kittens in poor shape, “near frozen” according to the RCMP.

Police said the kittens “were given a warm place to sleep, food & water” and have a date with a vet in their future.

Twitter users are sharing love for Hix and calling him a hero.