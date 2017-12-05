Featured
RCMP dog sniffs out abandoned kittens
RCMP said the kittens have a date with a vet in their future. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 8:42PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 5, 2017 8:46PM CST
A tweet about a surprise find for a Manitoba RCMP dog is picking up dozens of shares and hundreds of likes.
On Tuesday the Mounties shared that service dog ‘Hix’ was exercising on a dirt road in a rural area when his nose picked up a scent worth tracking.
Hix discovered two kittens in poor shape, “near frozen” according to the RCMP.
Police said the kittens “were given a warm place to sleep, food & water” and have a date with a vet in their future.
Twitter users are sharing love for Hix and calling him a hero.
Police Service Dog Hix was out for some exercise last night on a country dirt road, when his nose caught the track to a couple of near-frozen abandoned kittens. Both kitties were given a warm place to sleep, food & water and will be heading to the vet for a checkup. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/rTkE37D69L— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 6, 2017