Featured
RCMP give peek into emergency calls night before long weekend
Manitoba RCMP offered a look behind the scenes at the emergency calls they receive. (Source: RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 10:19AM CST
Twitter users following Manitoba RCMP Thursday night would have been among the first to hear about a report of a shot fired near Portage la Prairie.
Manitoba RCMP offered a look behind the scenes at the emergency calls they receive.
Thursday night officers tweeted some of the calls using the hashtag #rcmpmbLIVE.
The call about the shot fired turned out to be unfounded.
”Apparently an elderly resident heard a loud noise and when the officers arrived, they discovered her front window had been hit by a rock which caused a small crack in the window,” RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre told CTV News in an email. “She's fine now and the officers are back out on the street.”
A little more than two hours after they started tweeting at 8 p.m., RCMP said they received 75 emergency calls.
The first call of the night came from Gimli about a stolen 2012 Chrysler.
Reasons for other calls included everything from assaults in The Pas and Thompson, teens causing mischief in Dauphin, an unsupervised child who wandered into a front yard near the Swan River area, and vehicle incidents, including possible impaired driving, a rollover and a collision with a deer.
Thank you for allowing #rcmpmb to take over your Twitter tonight! Hope you enjoyed #rcmpmbLIVE ! Goodnight. Be safe. pic.twitter.com/090uoEXoBw— RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 14, 2017
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Storm knocks out power to hundreds in southern Manitoba
- RCMP give peek into emergency calls night before long weekend
- Refugee claimant charged after officer assaulted at Emerson port
- Winnipeg's McEwen beats world champion Gushue at Players' Championship
- Brandon police search for teen, last seen getting into unknown vehicle