

CTV Winnipeg





Twitter users following Manitoba RCMP Thursday night would have been among the first to hear about a report of a shot fired near Portage la Prairie.

Manitoba RCMP offered a look behind the scenes at the emergency calls they receive.

Thursday night officers tweeted some of the calls using the hashtag #rcmpmbLIVE.

The call about the shot fired turned out to be unfounded.

”Apparently an elderly resident heard a loud noise and when the officers arrived, they discovered her front window had been hit by a rock which caused a small crack in the window,” RCMP spokesperson Paul Manaigre told CTV News in an email. “She's fine now and the officers are back out on the street.”

A little more than two hours after they started tweeting at 8 p.m., RCMP said they received 75 emergency calls.

The first call of the night came from Gimli about a stolen 2012 Chrysler.

Reasons for other calls included everything from assaults in The Pas and Thompson, teens causing mischief in Dauphin, an unsupervised child who wandered into a front yard near the Swan River area, and vehicle incidents, including possible impaired driving, a rollover and a collision with a deer.