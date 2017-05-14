Featured
RCMP investigate suspicious death on Little Grand Rapids First Nation
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on Little Grand Rapids First Nation. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Sunday, May 14, 2017 3:54PM CST
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on Little Grand Rapids First Nation.
The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit was flown in Saturday night to assist the investigation.
RCMP have not released any other information about the death. CTV will update as more details are confirmed.