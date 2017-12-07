

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said no one was hurt when a residence in Portage la Prairie was shot at Thursday morning.

It happened at about 4:35 a.m. in the area of Oak Bay.

Police said the home was damaged, but no one inside was hit.

“What we need the public to know is that these are not random events and the RCMP has increased resources in the area to patrol as well as to assist with the ongoing investigations,” said S/Sgt Rob Vachon, commander of the Portage la Prairie detachment.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the detachment at 204-857-4445, or submit an anonymous tip through Manitoba Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.