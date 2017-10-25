

CTV Winnipeg





A single vehicle crash Wednesday morning has left one man dead.

RCMP said the 44-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck when he lost control and rolled the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:30am Wednesday. The rollover happened on Municipal Road 44 North near Macdonald Road, about five kilometres southwest of La Salle, Man.

It is unknown if alcohol and speed are factors.

RCMP along with members of the Forensic Collision Reconstructionist unit continue to investigate.