

CTV Winnipeg





Peguis RCMP are investigating a homicide after a 55-year-old man was reported missing.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said their investigation led them to a residence on the first nation in the early hours of Sunday morning, where they found the man had died.

RCMP have released few details so far, but said the Major Crimes Unit was in Peguis to help with the investigation, which is ongoing.