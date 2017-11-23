

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are looking into a series of break-ins in the rural municipality of Whitehead they say appear to be connected.

The Mounties said the crime spree began around midnight on Wednesday, when a resident noticed vehicle lights outside on her property. An investigation revealed that gasoline, along with money and other items had been stolen from a vehicle in her yard.

Then at roughly 2 a.m., RCMP received a call from another resident who had also spotted a vehicle leaving his property. Officers discovered that somebody had broken into that home while the occupants were asleep and stole electronic equipment along with a purse and wallet.

RCMP also heard from a third resident who believed gasoline had also been stolen from a fuel tank on his property between 11 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Whitehead is located about 240 kilometres west of Winnipeg, near Brandon.