

Beth Macdonell, CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba RCMP is investigating a video streamed live over the Internet.

The incident is believed to have taken place last week in southern Manitoba.

In the Facebook video, a man accuses another man on-camera of setting up a meeting with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

The video shows a man approaching a truck. The man asks the driver to turn down the music and puts the camera in his face.

"So,you came to meet a 15-year-old girl today for sex,” said the man recording.

“No,” said the driver.

“If you need help, I can help you with that. We're called the Canadian Predator Hunters,” said the man recording to the man in the truck.

CTV News is not showing the identity of the driver. It's not known if he has done anything illegal.

Canadian Predator Hunters said it’s moving into Manitoba to protect children.

Before confronting anyone, the group's founder said the team collects pictures and information, but doesn't want police involved.

"I'd rather try and stop it before it happens, and try and get these guys into some help, and stuff like that, so a child isn't harmed,” said founder Chase Karnes.

In an email to CTV Winnipeg Saturday, RCMP said it's investigating all aspects of the incident.

“The video only shows a brief glimpse into what took place, so our investigation needs to look at the whole picture. The investigation is ongoing,” said Tara Seel with RCMP media relations.

Winnipeg criminal defence lawyer Jay Prober said the vigilante phenomenon is risky.

Prober said it could lead to a case of mistaken identity, and put people in jeopardy of physical and emotional harm.

“If they really want to do some good, and they find evidence someone really is a pedophile, then go to the police, go to the RCMP, go to the city police, but don't take the matter into your own hands,” said Prober.

University of Manitoba criminologist Frank Cormier said,while the man's motives behind the camera may be pure, he could be doing it for attention.

“And that can be quite attractive to some people who want to be seen as heroes, that they’re out saving people, but their concern for this one type of crime seems to be exaggerated,” said Cormier.

Toward the end of the video, the man recording said, “Anything else to say? I can see that you're upset.”

“I am upset at myself. It was a stupid thing to do," said the driver in the truck.

In the video, the man recording also encourages the driver to contact a mobile crisis unit for help before walking off.

Canadian Predator Hunters said all members are repeatedly reminded that it is a non-violent group, and no one should get physical.