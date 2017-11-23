

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Carman, Man. are looking into a string of vehicle and garage break-ins that took place in a single night.

The Mounties received the reports on Thursday. Investigators have learned that in all of the incidents, keys were left in the vehicles and garage doors were left unlocked.

The RCMP is encouraging people to lock their vehicles and remove their valuables, including garage door openers.

An RCMP spokesperson said it is not yet known how many suspects were involved.

Anyone with information on the break and enters can call Carman RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.