RCMP have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in Peguis First Nation.

Police began to investigate after a 55-year-old man was reported missing at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police said their investigation led them to a residence on the first nation in the early hours of Sunday morning, where they found the man had died.

RCMP said its Major Crimes Unit was in Peguis to help with the investigation.

On Wednesday, police said Peguis resident Shane Scott Kenneth Sinclair, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and remains in custody.