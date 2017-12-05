

Portage RCMP continues to search for a 19-year-old connected to a shooting in Portage la Prairie over the weekend after making one arrest.

A shooting early Saturday morning sent three people to hospital where two still remain in stable condition.

On Sunday charges were laid against two outstanding suspects connected to the shooting.

RCMP confirmed Tuesday that one of the suspects, 18-year-old Gary Joseph McIvor, was in custody and now faces three counts of attempted murder.

RCMP is asking the public for help in finding a second suspect, Portage La Prairie resident 19-year-old Mateo Roulette, wanted for aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to not approach him but to contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.