RCMP nab 33 for impaired driving, hundreds for speeding over Canada Road Safety Week
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 1:19PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 25, 2017 5:26PM CST
RCMP were kept busy during Canada Road Safety Week – which runs from May 16 until May 22 – laying dozens of impaired driving charges and issuing hundreds of speeding tickets.
The Mounties said they were out on Manitoba roadways focusing on high-risk driving behaviours.
Police said 33 people were charged with impaired driving related offences, while 18 alcohol or drug-related administrative suspensions were issued.
They also laid 541 charges for speeding and 15 charges for using handheld electronic devices while driving, police said.
Two people also died in a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Sperling, Man.
Police said they set up a number of check stops across the province.
