

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP were kept busy during Canada Road Safety Week – which runs from May 16 until May 22 – laying dozens of impaired driving charges and issuing hundreds of speeding tickets.

The Mounties said they were out on Manitoba roadways focusing on high-risk driving behaviours.

Police said 33 people were charged with impaired driving related offences, while 18 alcohol or drug-related administrative suspensions were issued.

They also laid 541 charges for speeding and 15 charges for using handheld electronic devices while driving, police said.

Two people also died in a head-on collision on Highway 3 near Sperling, Man.

Police said they set up a number of check stops across the province.