An RCMP officer in Manitoba has been charged with manslaughter and a slew of other offences stemming from an officer-involved shooting in Thompson.

On Nov. 21, 2015, an officer used his gun during a pursuit and traffic stop.

The man driving died and a female passenger was seriously injured.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba launched an investigation into the incident. That investigation concluded that there are reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

Const. Abram Letkeman faces charges including manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

“This is a difficult day for the families and all people involved and so deeply affected by the tragic series of events that occurred on November 21, 2015,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody in a statement released to the media.

Kolody said Letkeman has been placed on paid leave while an internal Code of Conduct investigation takes place.

Lawyer Josh Weinstein, who is representing Letkeman, said his client is “disappointed and shocked” by the charges.

“I think any officer going about his day, is just trying to do their job, and isn’t out there to be causing harm to anyone, wants to get home safely at the end of the day,” said Weinstein.

The man killed in the incident was 39-year-old Steven Campbell. Shirley Huber, Campbell’s mother, told CTV News that she is relieved the officer has been charged.

“We would like to see a conviction, but either way, the officer’s life will never be the same, as our lives will never be the same. It’s a lose, lose situation.”

Letkeman has been released on bail with a promise to appear.

With files from Jill Macyshon