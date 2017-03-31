

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba RCMP officer has been charged with abusing his children.

The major crimes unit investigated after receiving a complaint alleging abuse that occurred between 2010 and 2016. The officer was charged with assault and assault with a weapon on March 29, 2017.

The officer, who has served for seven years, has been suspended with pay.

RCMP will also do an internal code of conduct investigation.

Police aren’t releasing the officer’s name, his detachment or the number of children involved in order to protect the identity of the victims.