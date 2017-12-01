

CTV Winnipeg





A Manitoba RCMP officer has a date in court next week after being charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

RCMP said the officer was initially arrested Sept. 1, after Mounties in East St. Paul received reports of a vehicle being driven erratically on Highway 202 near Birds Hill Park.

Officers found the vehicle, pulled it over, and RCMP said the driver appeared impaired. He was taken to the East. St. Paul RCMP detachment, where he is said to have refused a breath test.

The Mounties said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is aware of the charges and RCMP said the unit is monitoring the investigation.

Corp. Scott Hanson, a 17-year veteran of the RCMP, was charged on Sept. 29, and is on administrative leave.

He is schedule to appear in court on Dec. 5.