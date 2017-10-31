An RCMP officer and a former member of the Winnipeg Police Service’s bomb unit testified on Tuesday as the Guido Amsel trial entered its second week.

Crown attorney Chris Vanderhooft asked Sgt. Yvette Alarie to recount her experiences in December 2013 when she examined the scene of an explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home in St. Clements.

Alarie had taken a series of photographs of the scene, including shots of large black marks on the exterior of the home, a debris field in the front yard that extended into neighbouring yards, along with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the driveway.

The Crown went over all 31 photos in detail. Alarie said she never entered the home or garage during the examination. She also took a video of the scene that was shown in court.

Defence counsel Saheel Zaman questioned Alarie about several of the photos. He also pointed out that fresh snow had fallen after the blast occurred but before Alarie arrived, which could have altered the debris she was inspecting, he said.

Insp. Brian Miln testified Tuesday afternoon. Miln was a member of the WPS’s bomb unit when a device exploded at the law office of Maria Mitousis at 252 River Ave. in July of 2015. Mitousis lost her right hand in the blast.

Miln testified that he took swabs of several different items inside the building, including a cell phone, a cell phone case, car keys, and a glass window.

Following their initial examination of the law office, Miln said his crew went to check on Mitousis’ residence for any sign of more explosives, but they found nothing.

Miln also testified on his involvement at the Washington Avenue scene, where another explosive was sent to the workplace of Amsel’s ex-wife. That bomb was safely detonated by police.

Amsel, 51, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including five of attempted murder and other explosives-related charges.

The trial by judge alone is expected to continue Wednesday morning.

With files from Josh Crabb