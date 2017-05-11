Featured
RCMP release woman arrested in connection with Charlene Ward homicide
Cameron MacLean, CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 10:38AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, May 11, 2017 11:59AM CST
RCMP have released a woman arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Charlene Ward.
Wednesday morning, police announced they had arrested a 30-year-old woman from MacGregor, Man. in connection with the 2007 death of the Portage la Prairie grandmother.
But on Thursday, RCMP said they had released the woman without charges.
Ward’s body was found in her home on Nov. 1, 2007.
The 46-year-old was out with friends before returning home from a party, which ended at 8 a.m. Her body was found at 8:45 a.m.
Police ruled her death a homicide.
RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about what happened to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers.
